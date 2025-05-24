Sports stats



USL Orange County SC

All Goals from Orange County SC vs. Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC in the 2nd Half

May 24, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Orange County SC YouTube Video


Check out the Orange County SC Statistics



United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 24, 2025


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central