All Goals from Oakland Roots SC vs. Phoenix Rising FC in the 2nd Half
July 12, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Oakland Roots YouTube Video
Check out the Oakland Roots Statistics
United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 12, 2025
- Rowdies Concede Late, Fall, 1-0, in San Antonio - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- FC Tulsa Stuns Las Vegas with 4-3 Victory in Dramatic Home Thriller - FC Tulsa
- LouCity Poses a Threat, But Falls to Leganés in International Friendly - Louisville City FC
- Boys in Blue Win Fourth in Their Last Six USLC Games - Indy Eleven
- Rhode Island FC Falls 1-0 at Indy Eleven - Rhode Island FC
- Hartford Takes Home Win in Motor City Rematch - Hartford Athletic
- Game Information and Match Notes - SAFC vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies - San Antonio FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Oakland Roots Stories
- Oakland Roots and Soul SC Announces New Partnership with Service West
- Roots Look to Make Club History in Home Matchup with Phoenix Rising FC
- Oakland Roots and Soul SC Announces El Jimador Spiked Bebidas as the Official Flavored Malt Beverage Partner.
- Mistah F.A.B. Joins Oakland Roots and Soul Sports Club Ownership Group
- Key Takeaways from Roots' 2-0 Win over Detroit City FC