All Class from Vinyals

Published on May 20, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Spokane Velocity FC YouTube Video







Nil Vinyals scored the only goal as Spokane Velocity FC took a 1-0 victory against Las Vegas Lights FC in Group 1 of the Prinx Tires USL Cup on Sunday evening at ONE Spokane Stadium as the hosts held firm despite being reduced to 10 players early in the second half.







United Soccer League One Stories from May 20, 2026

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