All-American Defenseman Lagrone Signs with the Ice Flyers

Pensacola, Fla. - The Ice Flyers have announced the addition of point-producing defenseman and All-American, Duggie Lagrone, for the upcoming season.

Lagrone is entering his first pro season in North America as he spent last season overseas in France playing for Chambéry. In 26 games played, he had five goals and 13 assists for 18 points while also added 61 penalty minutes. He leadership skills were evident as well, being named an assistant captain in his first pro season and to the All-Star Team.

"After talking with Coach Aldoff, I knew Pensacola had a culture I wanted to join," Lagrone stated. "I am ready to begin the pursuit to bring the President's Cup back to Pensacola."

"Duggie is a player I had spoken to after his tremendous college career and had been in pursuit of since then," Head Coach Rod Aldoff commented. "He was an All-American in college and has a very high skill level that has helped him have the success he has had."

After earning a scholarship to NCAA Divison I Colorado College, he transferred to SUNY-Geneseo for his junior and senior seasons. He scored 13 goals and tallied 39 assists for 52 points in 55 games at Geneseo. He won the conference championships in both seasons, and was named to the Third Team All-Conference as a junior and First Team All-Conference as a senior. In his final collegiate season, he was also named as a First Team All-American.

Aldoff added, "Duggie is a first-class person and he will be a big part of our team. It is great to have him on our team and our fans will quickly be excited to see the type of caliber of hockey player he is."

Lagrone concluded by stating, "I am excited to get back to playing hockey after this long off-season and cannot wait for the first practice and game."

