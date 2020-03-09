All 2020 Single-Game Tickets Go on Sale March 11

The greatest holiday in all of sports is just 39 days away. Opening Night at Sahlen Field will be a Honda fridaynightbash!® with fireworks on April 17 as the Buffalo Bisons host the Rochester Red Wings. Today, the team announced that all 2020 Single-Game Tickets will go on sale Wednesday, March 11 at Bisons.com (starting at 10 a.m.).

To celebrate that fact that Bisons baseball is right around the corner, there will be a NO SERVICE FEES SALE for the first three days single-game tickets are available, Wednesday, March 11 (10 a.m.) through Friday, March 13.

This is the first chance for fans to purchase single-game tickets for every Bisons home game in 2020, including such signature events as Star Wars Night, presented by Alfred State College (June 6), the 26th Annual KeyBank Independence Eve Celebration with the BPO (July 3) and Father's Day at the Ballpark (June 21) with logo baseball giveaway and post game play catch on the field.

As always, Bisons fans can get even more value out of their ticket purchases by getting their seats in advance. All Bisons single-game tickets are $3.00 OFF when purchased in advance of game day.

All Bisons season ticket, ticket memberships and ticket packages are also available for the 2020 season.

Added Promos - Ernie D, George Bell & Pete the Cat

The Bisons today announced that several special guests have been added to the already jam-packed promotional schedule for the 2020 season.

Former Buffalo Braves star Ernie DiGregorio is scheduled to be at Sahlen Field on July 1 as the Bisons host the Lehigh Valley IronPigs for a 'Win-it Wednesday.' The Braves' first round draft pick and NBA Rookie of the Year in 1973, 'Ernie D' will sign autographs for fans during the game.

Blue Jays great George Bell is scheduled to return to Sahlen Field as part of Blue Jays Day, presented by Seneca Gaming, on Sunday, July 12. A three-time All-Star and 1987 American League MVP, Bell will sign autographs and throw out the first pitch on the Bisons annual celebration of their affiliation with the Toronto Blue Jays.

And for the kids, everything will be all good when Pete the Cat visits as part of a Kids Club Sunday on May 17 as the Bisons host the IronPigs. The Bisons also announced that Anderson's Kids Week from April 18-22 will now include $9.00 Tickets for all kids 14 years or younger for each of the Bisons five games as well as $2.00 Cotton Candy. Anderson's has also added an Ice Cream Giveaway to the first 500 kids on Sunday, April 19 as the Bisons host the Rochester Red Wings.

