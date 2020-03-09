Win Season Tickets, Tour Clubhouse at Free Open House

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - In celebration of the "Year of the Fan," the Louisville Bats are inviting fans to attend their annual "Open House" event at Louisville Slugger Field on Saturday, March 28 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. The event is free to attend and will include tours of the facilities, inflatables for kids, national anthem tryouts, concessions for purchase and the chance to "swing for your seats" to win free season tickets.

The headlining attraction for this year's event is the Bats' first ever "swing for your seats" promotion. As part of the promo, fans can pay $10 to take three swings off a pitching machine at home plate at Louisville Slugger Field, with proceeds benefiting Norton Children's Hospital Foundation. If a fan hits a home run on any of his or her three swings, that fan will receive free season tickets for the upcoming 2020 campaign. Fans can also win a complimentary luxury suite (for up to 16 guests) for a home game by hitting the outfield wall on the fly during the event, as well as variety of other special Bats prizes for hitting additional targets placed on the field.

Available time slots for swing for your seats are limited, and fans are encouraged to register online before Open House on March 28. Fans can also register in-person at Open House while time slots are still available on a first-come, first-served basis. To register or view the complete list of rules/regulations, CLICK HERE.

Along with winning free tickets, fans can also try out to sing the national anthem for a home game during the 2020 season. Individuals, duos, trios and groups of five or fewer people are invited to register online HERE for anthem tryouts during Open House. Tryouts will take place in the seating bowl with performers singing on the dugout or concrete ramp facing the concourse. Fans will receive a confirmation of their tryout from a Bats staff member prior to Open House. CLICK HERE to view the full details for national anthem tryouts.

Fans can also take advantage of a variety of different activities around the park at Louisville Slugger Field during Open House. Concessions will be available for purchase throughout the event and fans can even sign up to take a guided tour of the field's luxury suites, the press box and the Bats' home clubhouses. Inflatables will also be available for kids during the event.

Doors to Louisville Slugger Field will open at 10 a.m. for Open House.

For additional information, contact the Louisville Bats front office at (502) 212-2287.

