Red Wings Announce 50-Degree Guarantee

ROCHESTER, NY - Another year, another guarantee from Rochester Red Wings General Manager Dan Mason. Despite hitting his prediction only once in five seasons, Mason has again issued his 50-Degree Guarantee for the Season Opener on Thursday, April 9 against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs at 4:05 p.m.

"Prognosticating the weather is clearly predicated on studying patterns. After a great deal of strenuous research, pouring over super triple mega Doppler readouts from the past five years, and just spending time getting poured on, snowed on, and basking in the sun to become one with nature, I have uncovered a clear pattern for our Opening Day weather. I missed on my 50-Degree Guarantee in 2015 and 2016 only to nail it in 2017 on a gorgeous day. I misfired, through no fault of my own, in 2018 and 2019, but this offseason I realized that we are clearly due for another at least a 50-degree Opening Day in the Flower City. I guarantee it will be at least 50 degrees on April 9th this year and if by some freak of nature it isn't, all fans who have a ticket will receive a free ticket to any game in April or May in 2020. And again on the very off chance I'm incorrect, we're also giving away a free flap cap to the first 1,500 fans to help them stay cozy and stylish all year round."

If the temperature displayed on the ballpark thermometer in right field doesn't reach 50 during the game, all fans in attendance will receive a ticket to any Red Wings home game in April or May. The historical average high temperature in Rochester on April 9 is around 52 degrees.

Single-game tickets for all 70 home games, including the Home Opener, go on sale at 10 a.m. tomorrow at RedWingsBaseball.com. The Finger Lakes Gaming & Racetrack Left Field Terrace, which was a popular venue last season, will be available to purchase on a single-game basis as well. The Early Bird Pack, which includes a premium box ticket to all 10 home games in April, is only $40 per seat. Group outings (20 or more tickets) can also be booked. More information about ticket options is available by calling (585) 454-1001.

