Alexander's Mobility Shines for the First Major of the Game I CFL
Published on November 8, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Montreal Alouettes YouTube Video
Davis Alexander escapes the Hamilton defense and launches a perfect strike to Tyler Snead for the first touchdown of the Eastern Final!
