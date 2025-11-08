CFL Montreal Alouettes

Alexander's Mobility Shines for the First Major of the Game I CFL

Published on November 8, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Montreal Alouettes YouTube Video


Davis Alexander escapes the Hamilton defense and launches a perfect strike to Tyler Snead for the first touchdown of the Eastern Final!

