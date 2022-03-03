Alberto Callaspo Returns to Charleston

March 3, 2022 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Charleston Dirty Birds News Release







CHARLESTON, WV - The Charleston Dirty Birds announce six new players joining the 2022 Roster. Popular Infielder and 2021 Charleston Dirty Birds' MVP, Alberto Callaspo is returning to Charleston for the 2022 season. Callaspo made his major league debut in 2006 with the Arizona Diamondbacks and has had major league experience with the Kansas City Royals, Los Angeles Angels, Oakland A's, Atlanta Braves, and the Los Angeles Dodgers. With 334 at-bats for the Dirty Birds in 2021, he had 112 hits, 6 homeruns and 57 RBIs. Callaspo ended the 2021 season as one of the top hitters in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball.

"We are extremely excited to be bringing Alberto back. He is the captain and a true leader in the clubhouse. He still excels at an extremely high level - both at the plate and out in the field. He is a true pleasure to watch on a nightly basis and brings championship professionalism to the team" said Dirty Birds' Manager, Billy Horn.

Joining Alberto Callaspo on the Dirty Birds' Roster are five new faces to Charleston for the 2022 season including four Triple-A veterans and a High-A utility outfielder. RHP Kevin Herget (AAA), RHP Jose Mesa, Jr (AAA), INF Connor Justus (AAA), RHP Walker Weickel (AA), and UTL OF Zach Sullivan (A+).

"We are so excited for this team that Billy Horn has put together so far. Our roster is stacked with Major League and Triple-A talent. This is going to be one of the best teams Charleston has seen in a long time and we can't wait to see what they do on the field come April 21st" said Dirty Birds' President, Chuck Domino.

Opening Day for the Dirty Birds' 2022 season is Thursday, April 21, 2022, at Appalachian Power Park against the Staten Island Ferry Hawks, with first pitch scheduled for 6:35pm. Season tickets and mini plans are on sale now. Individual tickets to go on sale Wednesday, March 9. For more information, or to shop the Dirty Birds team store, visit www.dirtybirdsbaseball.com.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from March 3, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.