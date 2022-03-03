Gastonia Honey Hunters to Broadcast Home and Away Games on WCNC AM and FM Radio

Gastonia, NC - The Gastonia Honey Hunters announced today that all 2022 games will be broadcasted on WGNC 1450 AM|101.1 FM. Brian Rushing, the "Voice of the Honey Hunters" from the 2021 inaugural season, joined the team as Director of Broadcasting.

In his new role, Rushing will be returning as this year's PA announcer for approximately 66 regular-season home games at CaroMont Health Park in addition to providing play-by-play for Honey Hunters' away games broadcast on WGNC radio. With two decades of experience, and a deep knowledge and passion for the game of baseball, Rushing brings great perspective and talent to the broadcast booth.

A college athletics veteran whose resume includes 19 years in minor league baseball, Rushing has held positions in marketing and broadcasting at both the collegiate and professional level. His previous positions include; Director of Athletics Marketing and Broadcasting at Belmont Abbey, Founder and President of Voice Carolinas Media Group, and public address announcer for the Gastonia Grizzlies.

"We welcome Brian back to the Honey Hunters," said Veronica Jeon, Chief Marketing Officer, Gastonia Honey Hunters. "Family fun and first-rate baseball is the soundtrack of summer, and we can't wait to hear Brian call another exciting season for our fans, partners, and the entire community."

Rushing can be heard through 1450 AM, 101.1 FM, and on GoHoneyHunters.com

Click here for the Gastonia Honey Hunters 2022 Season Schedule: https://www.gohoneyhunters.com/game-schedule

