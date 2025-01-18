Albany FireWolves Look for Revenge against Colorado Mammoth on Star Wars Night

ALBANY, NY - It will be an action-packed Saturday night at MVP Arena as the Albany FireWolves (1-5) will face the Colorado Mammoth (4-2) for the second weekend in a row on Star Wars Night tonight at 7 pm. The FireWolves will look to avenge their loss to the Mammoth last weekend and get a much needed win.

On Star Wars Night, the first 1,000 fans aged 14 or younger will get a laser sword! Star Wars characters will also be making appearances throughout the game.

Young Stars Continue To Shine

In their sophomore National Lacrosse League (NLL) season, both Tye Kurtz and Alex Simmons have continued to put up big numbers and have multi goal games as one of the best one-two punches in the NLL. Against Colorado, their sticks were red hot as Kurtz scored a career high 7 goals and Simmons produced 7 points (3g, 4a). Simmons was the 2024 NLL Rookie of the Year and Kurtz was named to the All-Rookie team last season, but this year they could both in the conversation for All-NLL. It will be crucial for this duo to continue to produce offensively as the FireWolves fight to get back into the win column.

Weathering The Storm

The first six games of the FireWolves' 2024-2025 season have been an unexpected test for this young team who was coming off an appearance in the 2024 NLL Finals. Three overtime losses and two losses in which they held large leads, have forced Albany into a tough spot early on this season. Add on injuries to forward Travis Longboat, three of their top defenders (John Wagner, Colton Watkinson, & Jackson Nishimura), and veteran scorer Callum Crawford, and the FireWolves are faced with a challenge they must attack rather than shy away from. Through Head Coach Glenn Clark and his coaching staff's leadership, rookies learning from early mistakes, and the team rallying together, this group is capable of pulling the rope in the same direction to change the course of this season.

Scouting The Mammoth

Colorado leaned on their veterans to score late goals and come back from the FireWolves early lead in their victory last weekend. The Mammoth defense will make adjustments to counter the success of Kurtz and Simmons as well as the efficient Albany power play. The FireWolves will also need to adjust how they defend Connor Kelly who scored 5 key goals against them last game. The Mammoth are an experienced and talented team who will come into MVP Arena looking to sweep this home and home series, but Albany will do everything they can to finish this weekend's match up with a win.

FireWolves Players To Watch

Tye Kurtz had Mammoth goalie Dillon Ward's number as he scored 6 goals on him and 1 on backup goalie Nathan Whittom. Kurtz will look to continue to pour in the goals against the Mammoth.

Carson Moyer was recently signed by the FireWolves and will likely make his NLL debut against Colorado. He is a skilled lefty forward who will provide a different look for the offense.

Joe Nardella's success at the faceoff circle will be critical for the FireWolves to control possession all game long. Nardella leads the league with a 66% faceoff win percentage.

Opposing Players To Watch

Connor Robinson scored several momentum shifting goals last weekend.

Dillon Ward struggled against the FireWolves shooters early, but didn't allow a goal in the 4th quarter as the Mammoth pulled out the win.

Connor Kelly was the driving force in Colorado's comeback last weekend and the Albany defense will need to limit his production and get him off his game this time around.

