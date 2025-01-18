Player Transactions

January 18, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL) News Release







The Buffalo Bandits have placed Justin Martin and Zack Belter on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Chris Cloutier on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Practice Player Taylor Dooley on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Dane Dobbie on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Practice Player Austin Ducommun on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Owen Rahn on the Active Roster from the Physically Unable to Perform List.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Practice Player Dalton Sulver on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Georgia Swarm have placed Miles Thompson on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Georgia Swarm have placed Practice Player Liam McGrath on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have placed Connor Kirst on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have placed Shane Simpson from the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Practice Player Dalton Young on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (removed Practice Player Tag)

The Philadelphia Wings have released Jordan Stouros from the Active Roster.

The Philadelphia Wings have signed Jordan Stouros to the Practice Player List.

The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Jerrett Smith on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Saskatchewan Rush have Practice Player Keegan Bell on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Toronto Rock have placed Tom Schreiber and TD Ierlan on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Toronto Rock have placed Practice Players Jack Darlison and Aaron Woods on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...





National Lacrosse League Stories from January 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.