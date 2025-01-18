Albany FireWolves Earn Decisive 13-10 Win Over Colorado Mammoth

January 18, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

ALBANY, NY - As the clock hit zero, the Albany FireWolves (2-5) ran to celebrate with goaltender Doug Jamieson as they earned a hard fought 13-10 win over the Colorado Mammoth (4-3). The FireWolves lost to Colorado last weekend in Denver, but got their revenge tonight with the team banding together through early struggles to get a much-needed win in front of a great Albany crowd on Saturday night at MVP Arena.

Alex Simmons was the difference maker for the FireWolves with 4 goals and 3 assists for 7 points as he stepped up with two clutch goals in the fourth quarter to help Albany secure the win. Scoring for the FireWolves was rounded out by Ethan Walker, who reached the 200 career point mark, with 8 points (2g, 6a), Dyson Williams with 5 points (1g, 4a), Tye Kurtz with 4 points (1g, 3a), John Piatelli with 3 points (2g, 1a), Mike Byrne with 2 points (1g, 1a), and scoring 1 goal each, also their first career NLL goals, were Carson Moyer and Nicholas Volkov.

Other big performances came from Doug Jamieson who made 42 saves on 52 shots on goal as well as Joe Nardella who won 17 of 26 faceoffs and scooped up 12 loose balls.

The game began at a slow pace with Colorado scoring the first two goals ten minutes apart as the FireWolves worked to solve the Mammoth defense.

In the second quarter, Walker opened the scoring for Albany on a shorthanded goal to make it 2-1. Both teams would trade goals back and forth for the rest of the second quarter. The Mammoth would score, Simmons answered on the power play, Colorado responded with their own power play goal, Simmons scored again, Colorado got another power play goal, and Bryne would get a great transition goal to end the quarter as the Mammoth still held the lead 5-4 heading into halftime.

The third quarter began with Kurtz finishing a diving goal to tie the game at 5-5, but Colorado would go on a three-goal run to retake the lead at 8-5. This was a crucial moment for the FireWolves as they faced another tough situation like they have almost every game early this season. They showed their resilience as they went a run of their own with Williams and Moyer finding the back of the net to end the third quarter with Albany inching closer at 8-7.

The final quarter was a rollercoaster ride for the loud and energetic FireWolves fans who packed MVP Arena to give Albany the boost they needed to get a much-needed win. Walker would keep the FireWolves scoring run going as he unloaded from deep as the shot clock was about to expire and snuck it past the Mammoth goalie to tie the game at 8-8. Colorado would answer immediately to retake the lead 9-8. The FireWolves offense came to life when they were needed most with Simmons streaking down the middle for a top corner shot and the Piatelli scoring two huge goals back-to-back to give the FireWolves their first lead of the game at 11-9.

The Mammoth made one last stand and despite Jamieson making several great saves they found the back of the net on the power play to bring it to 11-10. But it was Simmons who stepped up to score his fourth goal of the game to extend their lead to 12-10. After a great defensive stand, Volkov would run down the floor to score on the empty net with under a minute left and seal the 13-10 victory for Albany.

Next up for the FireWolves is a trip north for a rematch with the Saskatchewan Rush who spoiled Albany's season opener in overtime. The FireWolves will look to get another win on the road next Saturday, January 25 at 8 pm ET. The game can be watched on ESPN+, TSN+, NLL+, and locally on MY4.

The Albany FireWolves next home is on Saturday, February 15 at 7 pm at MVP Arena against the Ottawa Black Bears.

Get tickets now for Indigenous Celebration Night on February 15! Fans can take advantage of the best ticket prices around starting at $15.96! For more information regarding tickets, visit www.albanyfirewolves.com or call/text the FireWolves front office at 518-675-8678 to avoid fees.

