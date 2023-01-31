Al Pedrique to Lead 2023 R-Phils Coaching Staff

(Reading, PA) - The Reading Fightin Phils are excited to announce the addition of Al Pedrique to serve as the team's manager for the 2023 season. Pedrique brings both Major League playing and coaching experience to Reading.

Pedrique most recently served the third-base coach for the Miami Marlins, under now-former Manager Don Mattingly. In his lone year with the Marlins, Miami stole 122 bases and were successful at an 81% rate. That was good for fourth across Major League Baseball.

Prior to his lone year in Miami, Pedrique spent one season as the Manager of the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, the Triple-A affiliate of the Marlins. In 2021, Pedrique led Jacksonville to a 75-55 record and postseason appearance.

From the 2018-20 seasons, Pedrique was on the Oakland Athletics' staff. He was Oakland's first-base coach in 2018 and served as the third-base coach during the 2019 and '20 seasons.

Pedrique spent multiple seasons in the New York Yankees' system after being hired prior to the 2013 season. He spent one season-each as the manager for the Charleston RiverDogs (Low-A), Tampa Yankees (High-A), Trenton Thunder (Double-A) and then was promoted to lead the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (Triple-A) prior to the 2016 season. In Pedrique's first season with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, he led them to a Triple-A National Championship, in addition to playoff appearances in both seasons at the helm.

Pedrique's prior Major League experience includes a stint with the Houston Astros as a special assistant and bench coach. Notably, Pedrique convinced the Astros to sign then 16-year-old José Altuve.

In 2004, Pedrique served as the Interim Manager of the Arizona Diamondback to close out the season. He began that season as the manager for Arizona's Triple-A affiliate Tucson Sidewinders. In 2003, Pedrique was on the Diamondbacks big-league staff as the team's third-base coach. His coaching career began with minor-league stops with Diamondbacks, Astros and Kansas City Royals from 2000-02.

Pedrique was signed by the New York Mets as a 17-year-old in 1978. He made his Major League debut in 1987 with the Mets and spent parts of three seasons with New York, the Pittsburgh Pirates and Detroit Tigers. Pedrique spent a total of 17 seasons in the Minor Leagues before retiring from playing in 1994.

Pedrique's staff in Reading will include:

Pitching coach Brad Bergesen remains in the Phillies organization. He was hired by the organization in 2018 to work with the Jersey Shore BlueClaws. Bergesen then worked for the Clearwater Threshers in 2019 and spent 2020 and 2021 with the R-Phils. His playing career included brief stints in the MLB, along with time professionally in Japan.

Tyler Henson will enter his fourth season as the hitting coach for Reading. He has had stints instructing in all the Phillies minor league ballparks. Henson played in the farm system as well, appearing in 80 games in Baseballtown in 2013. He was drafted by the Baltimore Orioles in the fifth round back in 2006. In total, Henson's playing career spanned ten years where he saw time at every position but pitcher and catcher.

Ray Ricker joins the R-Phils staff as a position coach. Ricker has worked within the Phillies organization since the beginning of 2020. Prior to joining the Phillies, Ricker was the Head Baseball Coach and Equipment Manager at Post University in Waterbury, Connecticut.

Steve Torregrosa is slated as the R-Phils athletic trainer for the 2023 season. Torregrosa has been an athletic trainer within the Phillies organization since 2016.

Rounding out the staff is Bruce Peditto, who is returning for his second summer in Reading as the strength and conditioning coach. Peditto joined the Phillies player development staff prior to the 2018 season and spent 2019 and 2021 with the BlueClaws. He earned his bachelor's degree in sport and exercise science from DeSales University.

