2023 Promotional Schedule Unveiled

MANCHESTER, N.H. - The New Hampshire Fisher Cats, the Double-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays, have unveiled their promotional schedule for the 2023 season featuring 21 Atlas Fireworks shows, 11 giveaways, and numerous ferocious fun theme nights at Delta Dental Stadium. Single-game tickets go on sale Monday, Feb. 6.

The Fisher Cats play as the Manchester Chicken Tenders for a second consecutive season on Thursday, July 27 celebrating the 1974 invention of the chicken tender. The team will wear specialty jerseys and classic Chicken Tenders hats as voted by the fans.

Fans voted for the on-field Hockey Night in New Hampshire jerseys, and the Fisher Cats will wear an all-new white and purple Manchester Monarchs-inspired jersey Friday, Aug. 25. There will also be a hockey logo cap giveaway for fans in attendance.

Always-popular Atlas Fireworks light up the night sky following 21 home games. MEGA BLAST fireworks weekend includes July 1-3 against the Future Red Sox (Portland Sea Dogs).

Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond game features a brand-new Marvel-inspired logo to be worn on-field with specialty jerseys Friday, July 14. Fans can order Marvel merchandise at the Fisher Cats Team Store.

Military Appreciation Night will be held Friday, June 2. The Fisher Cats will wear special patriotic jerseys to honor all active military members and veterans with tickets sold benefitting Swim With A Mission.

Bark in the Park returns for a second consecutive season. Bring your furry, four-legged friends to Delta Dental Stadium April 26, June 14, and September 13.

Star Wars Night strikes back on Thursday, June 29 against the Future Red Sox (Portland Sea Dogs). There will be Star Wars characters, music, movie clips, and more. The Fisher Cats will also wear specialty Star Wars themed jerseys for the game.

New daily promotions include Wear It Wednesdays, where all fans receive a special discount at the Team Store, and Freedom Fridays featuring buy-one-get-one tickets with a military ID. Tall Boy Tuesdays and Thirsty Thursdays return in 2023 with drink specials every Tuesday and Thursday each homestand.

The Fisher Cats are scheduled to play 69 home games at Delta Dental Stadium in 2023, beginning Tuesday, April 11, with a six-game series against the Future Red Sox (Portland Sea Dogs) Full and half season ticket memberships, as well as mini-plans, are available at NHFisherCats.com, via email at info@nhfishercats.com, by phone at (603) 641-2005, and in-person at the Fisher Cats box office on 1 Line Drive in Manchester. Single-game tickets go on sale Monday, Feb. 6.

