2023 Baseballtown Winter Caravan Begins Thursday Night

January 31, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Reading Fightin Phils News Release







(Reading, PA) - The R-Phils are excited to announce that our 2023 Winter Caravan, benefitting Baseballtown Charities, will begin Thursday night at 8 p.m. Voice of the R-Phils Bob McCool will be joined by a variety of former Reading players and coaches.

You can watch the Caravan on a variety of our social media channels, including Facebook, Instagram Story, Twitter, Twitch and YouTube. McCool will be joined by a variety of former R-Phils players and coaches.

Darick Hall will join McCool this Thursday to lead off. Hall, who played for Reading in 2018 and '19, helped the Phillies to the 2022 National League Championship.

Other guests for this year's Caravan include: former R-Phils manager Dusty Wathan, former R-Phils coach Dave Lundquist, Phillies ace Aaron Nola and more! Wathan managed the R-Phils from 2012 to 2016 and now is the third-base coach for the Phillies. Lundquist served on Wathan's staff as a pitching coach and now is the assistant pitching coach for the Phillies. Nola spent parts of the 2014 and '15 seasons with the R-Phils and is entering 9th major league season after helping pitch the Phillies to a World Series appearance.

The R-Phils also welcome back Leibensberger Funeral Home as the primary sponsor for the Winter Caravan, benefitting Baseballtown Charities.

Additionally, an online auction will be included with the Caravan. Included with the auction is R-Phils nostalgic memorabilia, bobbleheads, autographed items and more! The online auction will begin with the first episode this Thursday, February 2 at 8 p.m. and conclude on March 9 at 8 p.m. You can bid for those items by going to bidpal.net/rphilswinter23.

You can check out more about Baseballtown Charities here by going to www.milb.com/reading/community/baseballtown.

We are so excited to welcome so many great former R-Phils for our 2023 Baseballtown Charities Winter Caravan. Be sure to tune in Thursday's at 8 p.m. starting on February 2 on the R-Phils Facebook Page, Instagram Story, Twitter, Twitch and YouTube!

