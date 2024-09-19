Akron Takes Advantage of Erie Errors to Force Third Game

September 19, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

The SeaWolves (1-1) forced extra innings but fell short in a 7-4 loss in 10 innings to Akron (1-1), forcing a decisive third game in the Southwest Division Series.

In the fifth inning, Erie starter Carlos Peña struggled to finish the frame. With two out, Milan Tolentino singles to extend the frame for Dayan Frias and Cooper Ingle, who both walked to load the bases. Kody Huff drove a three-run double to give Akron a 3-0 lead and knock out Peña.

The SeaWolves responded against Akron starter Parker Messick in the bottom of the fifth. Liam Hicks led off the inning with a double. Max Anderson walked and Carlos Mendoza drew a two-out walk to load the bases. Austin Murr knocked out Messick with a two-run single, making it 3-2.

Chris Meyers tied the game in the bottom of the sixth with a long home run against Zane Morehouse, squaring the game at 3-3.

RJ Petit returned for the seventh after a scoreless sixth. Frias hit a one-out single. Ingle drew his third walk of the game to put two on. Huff notched an RBI single to give Akron a 4-3 lead.

In the bottom of the seventh, Aaron Davenport entered in relief for Akron. Davenport, traditionally a starting pitcher, mowed down the SeaWolves with perfect frames in the seventh and eighth.

Erie got to Davenport in the ninth. Hicks began the inning with a leadoff triple. Patrick Lee pinch ran for Hicks and scored on a sacrifice fly by Max Anderson, tying the game at 4-4.

Tyler Owens entered for the 10th inning with C.J. Kayfus as the free runner at second base. Owens struck out Kahlil Watson to begin the inning. Guy Lipscomb then reached on an infield single. Austin Murr's flip to a covering Owens was dropped for an error, allowing Kayfus to score the go-ahead run. Joe Lampe then hit a grounder to Anderson at second. His flip to Gage Workman to begin a potential double play was wild for another error, putting two runners in scoring position. After Yordys Valdes struck out, Tolentino walked to load the bases. Frias then reached on an infield single which also featured a throwing error by Workman, allowing two more runs to score.

Davenport (1-0) was credited with the win over Owens (0-1), who did not allow an earned run. Bradley Hanner retired Erie in order in the 10th to earn his first save of the playoffs.

In the third and final game of the series, Erie will throw Garrett Burhenn. Akron has not announced a starting pitcher. First pitch at UPMC Park is 6:35 p.m.

