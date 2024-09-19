Yard Goats Season Ends in Extra Innings

September 19, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Hartford CT - The Somerset Patriots scored a run in the 10th inning to defeat the Hartford Yard Goats 4-3 to win the Eastern League Divisional Series and end the Yard Goats season. Yankees prospect Spencer Jones had an RBI single in the 10th inning to score Max Burt putting Somerset in the Eastern League finals. Adael Amador had four hits including a game-tying RBI-single for the Yard Goats in the first ever playoff game at Dunkin' Park. In the bottom of the tenth, the Yard Goats had runners at the corner but Jesus Lirzaro worked out of trouble to earn the save.

In the second inning, Somerset scored a pair of runs on two errors to take a 2-0 lead. Yard Goats starter Sean Sullivan retired 10 of the next 11 batters including the side in the fourth and fifth innings.

In the third inning, the Yard Goats cut their deficit in half when Adael Amador crushed his 15th home run of the season and first of the playoffs to right field off Somerset starter Zach Messinger, making it a 2-1 ballgame.

In the sixth inning, the Patriots increased their lead when Rafael Flores homered to make it a 3-1 game.

In the seventh inning, the Yard Goats scored two runs on back-to-back RBI-singles. First, Bladimir Restituyo cracked a pinch-hit RBI-single into right field that scored Zach Kokoska, making the score 3-2. Then, Adael Amador lined an RBI-single into right field that scored Bladimir Restituyo tying the game at 3-3.

In the tenth inning, the Patriots scored when Spencer Jones hit an RBI-single that scored the automatic runner Max Burt, giving Somerset a 4-3 lead. The Yard Goats had runners at the corner with one out but Jesus Liriano got Sterlin Thompson to hit into a double play to end the game.

WP: Pestana (1-0)

LP: Mejia (0-1)

SV: Liranzo

Time: 2:49

