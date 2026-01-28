A'ja Wilson Makes WNBA History with First 30-Point, 20-Rebound Game

Published on January 28, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

History, courtesy of A'ja Wilson

In the '25 szn, Wilson became the first player in WNBA history with a 30-point, 20-rebound game. Revisit her dominant win over the Sun

32 PTS | 20 REB | 5 AST







