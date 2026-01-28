The Portland Fire Unveil 2026 Uniforms

Portland, OR  - The Portland Fire today unveiled its debut season uniforms, marking a defining milestone in the franchise's return to the WNBA. Throughout the season, the Fire will wear their WNBA Nike Heroine Edition, a white base uniform with "Fire" on the jersey, signifying the city's passion for the team, and the WNBA Nike Explorer Edition, a bold, red base jersey, celebrating the Fire's legacy in Portland.

Additionally, the Fire also unveiled new PDX secondary logos, celebrating the team's tenure and legacy in representing Portland. The PDX logos, which can be found HERE, carry forward the team's previously-announced stylized "P" logo, which nods to Mt. Hood, and Moda Center, the anchoring home court for the Fire. In the new "PDX" logo, the logo highlights include:

The body of the "P" and the "D" is inspired by the Willamette River that flows through the heart of the city, representing strength and connection.

At the bottom point of the "D", the team celebrates PDX as a well-known point of arrival, and the team's arrival to the market in 2026.

The "X" is intentionally designed to celebrate the conviction, pride and individual expression of Portland.

The team's 2026 WNBA Nike Heroine and Explorer editions pull inspiration from the new "PDX" logos, notably on the side tape of the uniform, mirroring the logo design as a nod to the Willamette River.

"Our 2026 jerseys are an embodiment this new era of the team: bold, innovative, and resilient," said Portland Fire Senior Vice President of Marketing & Communications, Kimberly Veale. "Every element was shaped with Portland in mind, honoring our legacy, while capturing the spirit and energy of this incredible city we represent. As we prepare for our debut season in May, our athletes, and fans alike, will embody that ethos when wearing a Fire jersey."

Additionally, the team's previously-announced jersey patch partner, Chime, is featured on both jerseys in the upper left shoulder.

Fans are able to purchase custom Portland Fire Nike Explorer Edition jerseys now,.

To celebrate the new marks, the Fire dropped a PDX retail capsule collection featuring a selection of Nike t-shirts, outerwear, polos and more. The collection is available now.







