A'ja Wilson Drops 45 PTS in Las Vegas Aces Win

Published on May 16, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Las Vegas Aces YouTube Video







A game to REMEMBER

In the Las Vegas Aces win over the Sun, A'ja Wilson recorded her fifth career 40 PT game to pass Breanna Stewart and Diana Taurasi for the most in WNBA history!

45 PTS | 15-18 FGM | 2 3PM | 3 REB | 3 AST

She also becomes the ONLY player in league history to have multiple 45 PTS games.

#WNBASeason30

The 30th season of the WNBA is here.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 16, 2026

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