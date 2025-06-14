AJ Ouellette Will Not be Stopped! I CFL
June 14, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Saskatchewan Roughriders YouTube Video
AJ Ouellette powers his way 47 yards in the end zone showing off his strength against the Tiger-Cats.
Check out the Saskatchewan Roughriders Statistics
