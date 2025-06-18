AJ Ouellette: "I'M Not Going Down": Replay Room
June 18, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Saskatchewan Roughriders YouTube Video
AJ Ouellette relives his biggest moments in the CFL - from punishing runs in the Western Semi-Final to battling on the Grey Cup stage. He opens up about getting cut from the NFL, finding his identity in Canada, and why there's only one way to play football: his way.
Check out the Saskatchewan Roughriders Statistics
Canadian Football League Stories from June 18, 2025
- Stampeders Face Redblacks in Family Day Matinee at McMahon - Calgary Stampeders
- Week 3 in the CFL - CFL
- Stamps Add Two to Practice Roster - Calgary Stampeders
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.