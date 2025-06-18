Sports stats



CFL Saskatchewan Roughriders

June 18, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
AJ Ouellette relives his biggest moments in the CFL - from punishing runs in the Western Semi-Final to battling on the Grey Cup stage. He opens up about getting cut from the NFL, finding his identity in Canada, and why there's only one way to play football: his way.
