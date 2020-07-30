AHL Announces Revised Start Date for 2020-21 Season

(Hershey, PA) - The American Hockey League and the Hershey Bears have released the following statements regarding the 2020-21 season:

American Hockey League:

American Hockey League President and CEO Scott Howson has announced a revised start date for the 2020-21 AHL season, as approved by the league's Board of Governors during its 2020 Annual Meeting held today via conference call.

At the recommendation of the AHL's Return to Play Task Force, the Board of Governors has approved moving the anticipated start of the 2020-21 regular season to December 4, 2020, due to the ongoing COVID-19 public health crisis. The AHL will continue to work with its member clubs to monitor developments and local guidelines in all 31 league cities.

Further details regarding the 2020-21 American Hockey League schedule are still to be determined.

Hershey Bears

We continue to receive direction from the AHL's Return to Play Task Force, and we will share additional information on the Bears upcoming season when available. We will always prioritize the health and safety of our team members and fans as we develop our specific return to play plans.

Updates regarding the 2020-21 season will be shared via our social media channels and HersheyBears.com.

