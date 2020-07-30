Thirty-Eight Chicago Wolves on NHL Playoff Rosters

GLENVIEW, Illinois -- As the National Hockey League returns to action with the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs that begin Friday in Edmonton and Toronto, there are 38 former Chicago Wolves eligible to compete during the postseason.

Wolves alumni are spread across 14 teams' rosters. There are 11 players who suited up for the 2019 squad that reached the Calder Cup Finals as well as nine players who competed for this year's team: Forwards Patrick Brown, Reid Duke, Keegan Kolesar, Gage Quinney and Nicolas Roy, defensemen Dylan Coghlan, Nic Hague and Zach Whitecloud and goaltender Oscar Dansk.

The 2019-20 Wolves had their American Hockey League season suspended March 12 and canceled May 11 due to the coronavirus.

In addition to the 38 active players, there are multiple Wolves alumni serving as coaches for playoff teams. Head coaches include Washington's Todd Reirden, who played for the Wolves from 1995-97, and St. Louis' Craig Berube, who directed the Wolves to the 2017 Central Division title before joining the Blues organization and leading the franchise to its first Stanley Cup title last June.

Here's the list of Wolves alumni on NHL postseason rosters:

Boston: G Max Lagace

Carolina: D Joel Edmundson

Colorado: D Kevin Connauton, C T.J. Tynan

Columbus: F Stefan Matteau

Edmonton: F Zack Kassian

Minnesota: D Brad Hunt

Montreal: D Ben Chiarot, C Nick Suzuki

Nashville: F Daniel Carr

St. Louis: G Jake Allen, F Ivan Barbashev, G Jordan Binnington, F Sammy Blais, D Vince Dunn, G Ville Husso, C Jordan Kyrou, F Mackenzie MacEachern, D Colton Parayko, F Zach Sanford, D Jake Walman

Tampa Bay: D Zach Bogosian, D Braydon Coburn Toronto: G Kasimir Kaskisuo Vancouver: F Antoine Roussel, D Chris Tanev

Vegas: C Patrick Brown, D Dylan Coghlan, G Oscar Dansk, C Reid Duke, D Nic Hague, F Keegan Kolesar, C Gage Quinney, C Nicolas Roy, D Shea Theodore, F Alex Tuch, D Zach Whitecloud

Washington: G Pheonix Copley

