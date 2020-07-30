Thirty-Eight Chicago Wolves on NHL Playoff Rosters
July 30, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Chicago Wolves News Release
GLENVIEW, Illinois -- As the National Hockey League returns to action with the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs that begin Friday in Edmonton and Toronto, there are 38 former Chicago Wolves eligible to compete during the postseason.
Wolves alumni are spread across 14 teams' rosters. There are 11 players who suited up for the 2019 squad that reached the Calder Cup Finals as well as nine players who competed for this year's team: Forwards Patrick Brown, Reid Duke, Keegan Kolesar, Gage Quinney and Nicolas Roy, defensemen Dylan Coghlan, Nic Hague and Zach Whitecloud and goaltender Oscar Dansk.
The 2019-20 Wolves had their American Hockey League season suspended March 12 and canceled May 11 due to the coronavirus.
In addition to the 38 active players, there are multiple Wolves alumni serving as coaches for playoff teams. Head coaches include Washington's Todd Reirden, who played for the Wolves from 1995-97, and St. Louis' Craig Berube, who directed the Wolves to the 2017 Central Division title before joining the Blues organization and leading the franchise to its first Stanley Cup title last June.
Here's the list of Wolves alumni on NHL postseason rosters:
Boston: G Max Lagace
Carolina: D Joel Edmundson
Colorado: D Kevin Connauton, C T.J. Tynan
Columbus: F Stefan Matteau
Edmonton: F Zack Kassian
Minnesota: D Brad Hunt
Montreal: D Ben Chiarot, C Nick Suzuki
Nashville: F Daniel Carr
St. Louis: G Jake Allen, F Ivan Barbashev, G Jordan Binnington, F Sammy Blais, D Vince Dunn, G Ville Husso, C Jordan Kyrou, F Mackenzie MacEachern, D Colton Parayko, F Zach Sanford, D Jake Walman
Tampa Bay: D Zach Bogosian, D Braydon Coburn Toronto: G Kasimir Kaskisuo Vancouver: F Antoine Roussel, D Chris Tanev
Vegas: C Patrick Brown, D Dylan Coghlan, G Oscar Dansk, C Reid Duke, D Nic Hague, F Keegan Kolesar, C Gage Quinney, C Nicolas Roy, D Shea Theodore, F Alex Tuch, D Zach Whitecloud
Washington: G Pheonix Copley
The Wolves are getting ready for the 2020-21 American Hockey League season and fans can do the same by setting up their season-ticket plans at ChicagoWolves.com or 1-800-THE-WOLVES.
