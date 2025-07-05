Adrian Forbes and his High Flying Birds

July 5, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Texoma FC News Release







SHERMAN, TX - Texoma FC (5-4-5, 19 Points) gets all 3 points in a hard-fought win against Forward Madison FC (1-6-10, 9 Points).

Match Recap

Goal 23' - Brandon McManus (TXO)

Substitution 26' - Lamine Jawneh- ON; Maciej Bortniczuk - OFF (TXO)

Yellow Card 45+1' - Timmy Mehl (MAD)

Red Card 45+3' - Ferrety Sousa (MAD)

Substitution 62' - Lucca Dourado & Juan Galindrez- ON; Garret Mclaughlin & Nazeem Bartman - OFF (MAD)

Yellow Card 68' - Lamine Jawneh (TXO)

Goal 76' - Jordan Chavez; Asst. Angelo Calfo (TXO)

Substitution 77' - Diego Pepi & Dane Domic & Phila Dlamini- ON; Brandon McManus & Luke McCormick & Ajmeer Spengler - OFF (TXO)

Substitution 78' - Damia Viader & Michael Chilaka- ON; Mitch Osmand & Christopher Garcia- OFF (MAD)

Substitution 82' - Leland Gray- ON; Dane Domic - OFF (TXO)

Yellow Card 90+2' - Ozzie Ramos (TXO)

Yellow Card 90+5' - Phila Dlamini (TXO)

Yellow Card 90+7' - Diego Pepi (TXO)

Los Pájaros Flying High

The night started off physically for both sides, as fouls were being traded back and forth from both sides. However, Los Pájaros found the breakthrough in the 23rd minute as, after a skillful run by Englishman Luke McCormick, a deflected cross landed at the feet of forward Brandon McManus, who found himself in the perfect position to get the goal for the home side as Texoma took the 1-0 lead. The pressure kept mounting as in first half stoppage time forward Lamine Jawah got in behind and was brought down by Madison defender, Ferrety Sousa, for a denial of a clear goal scoring opportunity and a straight red card as the Mingos went down to ten men. The action wasn't done yet for the half, in minute 45+7, Madison was awarded a penalty kick. Los Pájaros goalkeeper, "La Javineta" Javier Garcia, read the Madison taker like a book and dove down to his right for an amazing save to keep the home side up 1-0 going into the half.

A slower start to the second half saw Los Pájaros playing stout defense against the short handed Mingos. The second goal would come for the home side as the defensive partnership of Jordan Chavez and Angelo Calfo connected on the offensive side as Calfo found Chavez at the top of the 18 yard box for an excellent finish from the Skipper. Chavez gets his first goal for the club. La Javineta finished a spectacular game with a double save to keep his clean sheet and finish off the 2-0 win for Los Pájaros.

"A Desire to Win"

"A desire to win", the phrase spoken by manager Adrian Forbes after the game. Los Pájaros played their 3rd game in the last 7 days. The home side capped off this grueling stretch, which included a hard-fought midweek draw with top of the table Spokane Velocity, with a win tonight that embodies what this team is all about: hustle, hard work, and, as Forbes put it, "a desire to win".

MVP?

Throughout Los Pájaros' inaugural season, many players have shined, but none brighter than midfielder Ajmeer Spengler. Coming into tonight, Spengler was leading Texoma in goals and assists, 5 goals and 3 assists, as well, he is tied for 1st in the league in total goal contributions (goals + assists). During the 3 league matches in June, Spengler recorded 1 goal and two assists, winning player of the week for his performance against Charlotte Independence. The recognition didn't stop there, as Spengler was nominated for USL League One Player of the Month earlier this week. With his form this season, the awards hopefully will not stop there, as Ajmeer has been putting together quite a resume for League MVP.

Looking Forward

Texoma FC returns to Bearcat Stadium in USL League One play to face Portland Heart of Pine, on July 12th. Kickoff is at 7:30 PM CST.







