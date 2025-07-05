Match Preview: Texoma FC vs Forward Madison

ALWAYS REMEMBER YOUR FIRST

This Saturday, Texoma FC will host last place Forward Madison, a special team in the hearts of all Texoma fans. In April, Texoma FC visited Madison and won the club's first point in club history. Madison will also be remembered fondly as the catalyst for Texoma's amazing run over the past two months of league action. Just one defeat in 9 league games; Los Pájaros fans will always look at Madison as a special place and

team. Hopefully Saturday proves no different.

A WEEK OF FIRSTS

This week saw a lot of firsts in the squad. Players Diego Pepi, Lamin Jawneh, and Maciej Bortniczuk have all found the back of the net for the first time since joining. For Bortniczuk, it is a goal that has been coming for a long time. Since joining the side after visa issues delayed his arrival, the Pole hit the ground running, providing that extra spark going forward that Texoma needed at the time. Despite his hunger and various shots on goal throughout the season, he was yet to score, only providing 2 assists in his short time in the squad. Tonight, however, the forward got his long awaited goal that helped Los Pájaros earn a point against the league leaders. He is now the 10th different goalscorer for the team in all competitions.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Teddy Baker: The Englishman has proved to be quite the inclusion in the starting XI since joining the inaugural squad. In his last 5 games, Baker has scored twice and added an assist that has helped Los Pájaros collect 11 out of 15 points. With the return of JP Jordan unknown, it's safe to say that Baker has proven himself as a solidified starter and a player to watch out for this season.

Will Perkins: Last season, Will Perkins was playing for MLS Next Pro side Hunstville City FC where he showed hints of brilliance. Since joining Los Pájaros, Perkins has become a go to starter for Coach Forbes, providing defensive stability and attacking prowess on the ball when going forward. His versatility is key to his success, being able to play in defense or in attack on either right or left side, Will Perkins is a dangerous player who is putting defenses and attacks on notice.







