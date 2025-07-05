FMFC Fell to Texoma FC on the Road in 2-0 Loss

July 5, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

The Mingos were unable to come back after falling behind in the first half.

Lineup Notes

MAD: #1 Schipmann, #4 Osmond (Chilaka 80'), #5 Mehl, #6 Murphy Jr., #9 McLaughlin (Dourado 64'), #10 Mesias, #11 Garcia (Viader 79'), #16 Crull, #17 Gebhard (Brown 51'), #24 Bartman (Galindrez 64'), #25 Sousa

Subs not used: #18 Graffin, #36 Lapsley

TXO: #2 Valentine, #3 Ramos, #5 Calfo, #7 McManus (Pepi 78'), #8 McCormick (Domic 78') (Gray 83'), #10 Spengler (Mfanafikile 78'), #12 Chavez, #13 Garcia, #17 Bortniczuk (Jawneh 28'), #22 Perkins, #23 Baker

Subs not used: #27 Staszewski, #1 McCready

Match Action

The Mingos started the match with early chances yet again. Nazeem Bartman took a free kick from a dangerous spot in the 10' that went just wide of the goal. A ball into the box sat up nicely for Garrett McLaughlin in the 20' but he was unable to bury it as it came off of his left foot. Despite possession and chances leaning in Forward's favor, Texoma was first to the scoresheet with a tap-in in the 24' after a spilled save from Schipmann. Schipmann quickly turned it around with a huge save in the 32' to add some positivity to his 31st birthday. The Mingos continued to apply the pressure with a rip from Garcia in the 34', another from Bartman in the 43' and yet another from Murphy Jr. in the 43' as well. The Gos took a big blow in first-half stoppage when Sousa was shown a straight red, leaving the team to play a man down for the remainder of the match. Forward had a glimmer of hope just before half when they were awarded a penalty in stoppage, but McLaughlin couldn't find the net on this one despite consistently burying penalties for the Mingos since his return from injury this season. The ref blew the whistle just after the missed penalty sending the Gos into the locker room a goal down.

The second half started with back to back offensive attacks, one from a corner and another from a free kick but neither resulted in a goal for the 'Gos. Forward remained relentless in their attack through the second half but continued to come up empty. Texoma found a second goal in the 77' leaving an insurmountable hill for Forward to climb as they were unable to find the comeback in the remaining minutes. Despite out-shooting and out-possessing Texoma, Forward went home without any points gained from Texas.

Goal Summary

1-0 TXO, McManus (24')

2-0 TXO, Chavez (77')

Disciplinary Summary

Yellow, MAD - Mehl (47')

Red, MAD - Sousa (49')

Yellow, TXO - Jawneh (69')

Yellow, TXO - Ramos (87')

Yellow, TXO - Mfanafikile (96')

Yellow, TXO - Pepi (97')

Next Match

Next up, FMFC hosts Greenville Triumph at Breese Stevens Field on July 12th! Gates at 6pm with a 7pm kickoff. Get your tickets here!







