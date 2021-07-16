Admirals Sign McLain to AHL Deal

July 16, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release







Milwaukee, WI - The Milwaukee Admirals announced today that the team has signed forward Mitch McLain to an American Hockey League Contract for the 2021-22 season.

McLain has spent parts of the past four seasons with the Iowa Wild where he has totaled 18 goals and 14 assists for 32 points and 118 penalty minutes while skating in 118 games. He tallied seven points (5g-2a) and 34 PIMS in 22 games during the 2020-21 campaign.

The Baxter, MN native played four years of collegiate hockey at Bowling Green University and served as team Captain his senior season. During his time with Falcons he accumulated 101 points (53g-48a) in 161 games to go along with 207 penalty minutes and a +35 rating.

McLain and the Admirals home opener for next season will be on Saturday, October 16th at Panther Arena. The opponent and time will be set when the AHL schedule is released in the very near future.

Individual tickets will go on sale at a future date, but full and half season tickets, flex plans, and groups for the 2021-22 campaign are on sale now starting for as low as $144. For more information fans should call the Admirals office at (414) 227-0550 or visit www.milwaukeeadmirals.com.

