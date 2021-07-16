Dallas Stars Announce Two-Year Extension with ECHL Affiliate Idaho Steelheads

FRISCO, Texas - The Dallas Stars announced today that the club will renew its affiliation with the ECHL's Idaho Steelheads through the conclusion of the 2022-23 season. The Texas Stars will continue to operate as Dallas' top development affiliate in the AHL.

The Steelheads have served as Dallas' ECHL affiliate since the 2005-06 season, and previous to that, during the 2003-04 campaign. Idaho has reached the Kelly Cup Finals three times as an affiliate of the Dallas Stars, winning the Kelly Cup twice (2004 and 2007). In their last full season in 2018-19, the Steelheads finished second in the Mountain Division and fourth in the Western Conference with a record of 41-25-4-2, while also advancing to the second round of the postseason. Idaho did not participate in the 2020-21 ECHL season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We are pleased to renew our affiliation with the Steelheads for the next two seasons," said Dallas Stars Assistant General Manager and Texas Stars General Manager Scott White. "As evidenced by their continued success, the Steelheads organization, under the guidance of Head Coach Everett Sheen, is committed to fostering the development of its players, and we couldn't be happier to extend our long-standing partnership with them."

