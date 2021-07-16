Springfield Thunderbirds Seeking Ice-O-Topes Jersey Designs from Fans

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds seeking fan-created jersey designs as part of their Ice-O-Topes Jersey Design Contest, presented by MassLive.

ATTENTION ALL CROMULENT ARTISTS AND DESIGNERS!

Have you ever wanted to design a hockey jersey? The Springfield Thunderbirds are looking for designs for the next Ice-O-Topes jersey! One lucky design will be chosen as the official 2022 Springfield Ice-O-Topes jerseys to be worn on the ice during the February 12, 2022 game!

Your artistic ability doesn't matter; we want to see your designs!

The contest winner will receive a custom jersey in their design & an Ice-O-Topes prize pack; all entrants will be entered into a random drawing to receive the custom winning jersey!

Go to http://www.springfieldthunderbirds.com/media-fanzone/ice-o-topes-jersey-design-contest to download the design templates and related elements, read the guidelines below and get designing!

Guidelines:

Designs should be submitted at https://masslive.secondstreetapp.com/Springfield-Ice-O-Topes-Jersey-Design-Contest/rounds/1/gallery/ using the jersey templates

The dotted lines on the template represent areas of your design that may be covered up by other uniform elements (such as numbers, collar, stitching, labels, etc). Don't let the dotted lines inhibit your design, but please realize that design elements in those areas may ultimately be covered up on the final jersey.

Design elements on the shoulders and chest may end up being partially covered by logos.

Please create your design by using the Thunderbirds branding colors and logos provided HERE. This will allow us to re-create the design digitally when the jersey is sent to production. If you prefer to submit a jersey design built with a graphic design software program, that is acceptable but not necessary. File formats accepted include: hi resolution .JPEG, .PDF, .AI, .EPS

Fans can submit their jersey designs three different ways:

Fill out the form on MassLive and attach your file to your submission.

Mail your submission to Springfield Thunderbirds, 45 Bruce Landon Way, Springfield, MA 01103.

Email your submission to info@springfieldthunderbirds.com. Make sure to clearly list your name, hometown, and phone number in the email submission so that we can get in touch with you.

The deadline to submit a jersey design isÂ Sunday, August 1 at 5 p.m.

Rules

The top 16 designs chosen by the Thunderbirds will be finalists.

The Thunderbirds staff and ownership will choose one winning design, which will be worn on Feb. 12, 2022

The winning jersey design will become the property of the Springfield Thunderbirds

The Thunderbirds reserve the right to make design modifications to the winning design, as needed.

The winner will receive a personalized version of their jersey and a Thunderbirds Prize Pack.

All images and wordmarks contained within this contest are property of Springfield Hockey LLC and can only be used within the parameters of this contest.

MassLive Official Rules:

No purchase necessary. One valid entry per contestant.

This contest is void where prohibited by law.

All images and wordmarks contained within this contest are property of Springfield Hockey LLC and can only be used within the parameters of this contest.

Winners will be notified by email. If a winner is unreachable after seven (7) days, or if that winner is unavailable for prize fulfillment, an alternate winner will be selected. If an eligible winner cannot be found for the prize, that prize will not be awarded.

MassLive.com reserves the right to substitute any prize with another prize of equal or greater value.

MassLive.com reserves the right to restrict the local winners to only persons whose primary residence is within a 60 mile radius of 1350 Main Street, 4th Floor, Springfield, MA 01103.

Employees of MassLive.com, its respective parent, affiliates, subsidiaries, advertising sponsors and promotional agencies, and the immediate family members of each are not eligible.

Contest entrants agree to abide by the terms of these Official Rules and by the decisions of the contest commissioners, which are final on all matters pertaining to the contest.

Entrants further grant to MassLive.com the right to use and publish their proper name and state online and in print, or any other media, in connection with the Contest.

MassLive.com reserves the right to use any and all information related to the Contest, including information on contestants obtained through the contest, for marketing purposes or any other purpose, unless prohibited by law.

The Contest and all of the related pages, contents are copyright MassLive.com. Copying or unauthorized use of any copyrighted materials, trademarks or any other intellectual property without the express written consent of its owner is strictly prohibited.

Each winner, by acceptance of the prize, agrees to release all Sponsors, and their parent and subsidiary companies, their officers, directors, employees, agents, shareholders, affiliates, suppliers, distributors, and advertising agencies from all liability, claims, or actions of any kind whatsoever for injuries, damages, or losses to persons and property which may be sustained in connection with the receipt, ownership, or use of the prize.

MassLive.com not responsible for Internet crashes or slowdowns caused by network congestion, viruses, sabotage, satellite failures, phone line failures, electrical outages, natural disasters or acts of man or God.

All results posted are unofficial until winners respond to e-mail notification.

Each winner is responsible for all federal, state and local taxes and will be required to complete an IRS form W-9. Sponsor reserves the right to withhold prizes until completed form W-9 is received.

This contest is not intended for gambling. If it is determined that a contestant is using the contest for gambling purposes they will be disqualified and reported to authorities.

MassLive.com reserves the right to change the rules at any time.

This contest is officially sponsored by MassLive.com.

