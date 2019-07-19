Admirals, Landmark Credit Union Announce Corporate Partnership

American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release





Milwaukee, WI - Milwaukee Admirals Owner/CEO Harris Turer and Landmark Credit Union President/CEO Jay Magulski announced today a new three-year corporate partnership with a mutual option for the fourth season beginning with the 2019-20 season and potentially running through the 2022-23 campaign.

The cornerstone of the partnership features Landmark Credit Union as the presenting sponsor of Admirals hockey, including the special 50th Anniversary Season coming up this year. In addition, all Admirals home games and other team affiliated events will be played on the Landmark Credit Union Rink at Panther Arena throughout the course of the deal.

"We are thrilled to welcome Jay and his team at Landmark Credit Union to the Admirals team," said Turer. "Our corporate partnerships are truly that, so we look forward to collaborating with Landmark on exciting promotional and marketing opportunities and to help grow their brand and business."

Landmark will also be presenting sponsor of the official Admirals App, which is available for download for Apple and Android products, signage throughout Panther Arena, including the Landmark Credit Union Advanced Ticket Window located outside section 201, and an animated Landmark Lighthouse that will run on the video board after all Admirals goals at home.

Landmark will also sponsor the Admirals Pucks for Patriots Program, purchasing 1,000 game tickets for use by veterans and active military personnel, through the team's partnership with the USO of Wisconsin.

"At Landmark Credit Union, a key focus of ours is to be highly engaged in the communities that we serve, and so we are absolutely thrilled to become the presenting sponsor of the Milwaukee Admirals," said Jay Magulski, Landmark's president and CEO. "We look forward to being part of a very exciting 50th season for the Admirals."

Landmark Credit Union has $4.2 billion in assets and more than 690 employees, who serve over 350,000 members at 31 locations throughout Southern Wisconsin.

The Admirals 2019-20 season, presented by Landmark Credit Union, will begin on the road in Iowa on Sunday, October 6 at 3 pm against Iowa before opening the home portion of their schedule on Saturday, October 12 at 6 pm against the Laval Rocket.

