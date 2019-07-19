Thunderbirds Agree to Terms with F Jake Horton
July 19, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds announced today that they have signed forward Jake Horton to a one-year, one-way AHL contract.
Horton, 24, completed his first full professional season with the Thunderbirds in 2018-19, scoring eight goals and adding nine assists for 17 points to go along with a +10 rating and 37 penalty minutes in 62 games played.
Prior to turning pro, Horton captained the Harvard Crimson hockey team in his senior season in 2017-18. In a four-season career at Harvard, Horton captured two ECAC championships in 2014-15 and 2016-17.
?The 2019-20 schedule is out now, and Thunderbirds single game tickets will go on sale at a later date. For more ticket information or to become a 2019-20 Springfield Thunderbirds ticket package member, call (413) 739-GOAL (4625) or visit www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com.
Images from this story
|
Springfield Thunderbirds forward Jake Horton
