Thunderbirds Agree to Terms with F Jake Horton

July 19, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds News Release





SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds announced today that they have signed forward Jake Horton to a one-year, one-way AHL contract.

Horton, 24, completed his first full professional season with the Thunderbirds in 2018-19, scoring eight goals and adding nine assists for 17 points to go along with a +10 rating and 37 penalty minutes in 62 games played.

Prior to turning pro, Horton captained the Harvard Crimson hockey team in his senior season in 2017-18. In a four-season career at Harvard, Horton captured two ECAC championships in 2014-15 and 2016-17.

?The 2019-20 schedule is out now, and Thunderbirds single game tickets will go on sale at a later date. For more ticket information or to become a 2019-20 Springfield Thunderbirds ticket package member, call (413) 739-GOAL (4625) or visit www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from July 19, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.