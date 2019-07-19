Panthers Agree to Terms with G Sam Montembeault on 1-Year, 2-Way Contract

July 19, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds News Release





SUNRISE, Fla. - Florida Panthers President of Hockey Operations & General Manager Dale Tallon announced today that the club has agreed to terms with goaltender Sam Montembeault on a one-year, two-way contract.

Montembeault, 22, appeared in 11 games during his first NHL season with Florida, owning a 4-3-2 record, .894 save percentage and 3.05 goals against average. Montembeault posted a 4-0-1 mark over his first five NHL games, becoming the eighth goaltender in the last 35 years to begin his NHL career without a regulation loss over his first five appearances.

The 6-foot-3, 208-pound native of Becancour, Quebec, appeared in 39 games with Florida's American Hockey League affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds, registering a 13-16-8 record, .899 save percentage, 3.24 goals against average and one shutout. Montembeault represented the Thunderbirds at the 2019 AHL All-Star Classic.

He was originally selected by Florida in the third round (77th overall) of the 2015 NHL Draft.

The 2019-20 schedule is out now, and Thunderbirds single game tickets will go on sale at a later date. For more ticket information or to become a 2019-20 Springfield Thunderbirds ticket package member, call (413) 739-GOAL (4625) or visit www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from July 19, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.