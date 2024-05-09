Admirals Drop Game 3 in OT Loss against Thunder

Norfolk, VA - The Norfolk Admirals returned to Norfolk Scope to play against the Adirondack Thunder in game three of the North Division Finals on Wednesday night. The game went into overtime as the Thunder managed to secure a narrow 2-1 victory. Their victory was made possible by their outstanding goaltending performance by Issac Poulter.

Yaniv Perets made his eighth appearance in between the pipes this postseason. He shined once again in front of the Admirals faithful with his 27 saves made in the defeat.

During the first 20 minutes of the game, Norfolk had several scoring opportunities, including some grade-A looks on goal. However, Poulter, stood tall for the opposition and denied all attempts. The Admirals had a great forecheck in the first half of the period as they tried to pull ahead. Nevertheless, the game remained scoreless until eight minutes were remaining when the Thunder struck first.

Erik Middendorf scored his first goal of the postseason with a deflection that beat Perets above his shoulder. Throughout the period, the physicality of both teams was evident, as hits were being dished out left and right. The goal from Adirondack was the lone goal scored in the opening period as they led 1-0.

As the middle frame commenced, the Admirals came out and dominated with their barrage of shots on goal, including tying the game at 1. It was Simon Kubicek who tied the game with his slapshot from the left point, which marked his second goal of the postseason. Reminiscent of the first 20 minutes, Norfolk had numerous great opportunities to take the lead, but the effort from Poulter was noteworthy.

On the other end of the ice, Perets made some significant saves himself that kept the game tied at 1. Although Norfolk outshot the opposition 24-8 in the middle frame, the score remained 1-1.

The tension in the building was palpable during the final twenty minutes of play, which proved to be a rollercoaster ride for both teams. Following a sluggish second period, the Thunder managed to display a more effective forecheck, resulting in quality chances on goal. However, despite their efforts, Perets managed to fend off each shot. As the period drew to a close, the momentum began to shift back to the Admirals, who continued to push for a late-game victory.

Neither team could find the go-ahead goal and overtime was required. During the extra period, both teams had several opportunities to score the game-winning goal, but the goaltending on both ends continued to prevail. It was not until less than two minutes into the first overtime period that Adirondack finally struck. Ryan Smith's shot from the right-wing circle managed to beat Perets, securing the victory for the team.

Norfolk leads the best-of-seven series 2-1 through three games.

Sentara Health Three Stars of the Game

1. ADK - R. Smith (1 goal, +1)

2. ADK - I. Poulter (54 saves off of 55 shots faced)

3. NOR - Y. Perets (27 saves off of 29 shots faced)

What's Next

The Admirals return to the Scope to play the fourth game of their best-of-seven series against Adirondack on Friday night. The game is scheduled to begin at 7:05 p.m. and fans are encouraged to wear white attire.

