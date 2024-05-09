Join the Royals Youth Hockey in House Summer League Beginning in June

May 9, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Reading Royals News Release







Reading, PA - The Reading Royals Youth Hockey Association, presented by Visions Federal Credit Union, announced details for their SUMMER In House League. All games will be held at the Body Zone Sports and Wellness Complex (3103 Papermill Road, Wyomissing, PA).

In House Summer League will be played on Monday evenings - 60-minute game slot per week on the following dates: 6/3/2024 - 6/17/2024 - 6/24/2024 - 7/1/2024 - 7/15/2024 - 7/22/2024 - 7/29/24 - 8/5/24:

Game times will be:

Half Ice (u6-u8)- 5:00-6:00pm

Full 1- (u10-u12)- 6:15-7:15pm

Full 2- (u14-u16)- 7:30-8:30pm

Formats will be determined by registrations. "Scramble" format means that players will be on new teams, with new teammates every week!

PRICE: $300.00 (Includes):

8 weeks of Games (listed above)

Ticket voucher to a future Reading Royals game during the 2024-2025 season

Royals Youth jersey to keep

Register

Limited Enrollment - Goalies please contact Coach Griffith ([email protected]) before registering.

Player's eligible if born in 2018-2008

U8, U10, U12, U14, and U16 players (non-contact)

*If you were born before or after the birth dates listed and interested in registering - Contact Coach Griffith*

-

2023-24 Season Memberships

Reading Royals Season Memberships, six-game plans, ten-game plans, and group tickets are available for the 2023-24 season now by visiting the Royals' box office at Santander Arena or by calling 610-898-7825.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from May 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.