Junior Royals Placed in a American Division for 2024-25 DVHL Season After 12-0 Showing at DVHL Placement Tournament

May 9, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Reading Royals News Release







Reading, PA - The Reading Royals Youth Hockey Association, presented by Visions Federal Credit Union, announced the Junior Royals Squirts 10U, PeeWees 12U and Bantams 14U teams have been placed in the 2024-25 Delaware Valley Hockey League A American division. The placement comes after the Junior Royals 12-0 record showing at the DVHL Placement Tournament in April.

"I am extremely proud of all of our teams." Assistant Director of Youth Hockey Bryce Witman said." With no practice and very little interaction with the newer players on the team they all came together and played an all around team game. I am very excited to see what practice and league play bring for these great kids!"

The A American division includes the following teams:

10U: Phila. Lil Flyers, Campus Wild, Delaware Jr. Blue Hens, Quakers, Delmarva Raptors, Genesis Hockey Club Malik & Curtis, Delco Phantoms, Wilkes-Barre Jr. Pens, Chester County Cougars

12U: The Hershey Jr. Bears, Delco Phantoms, Snider Hockey, Exton Kings, Quakers, Delaware Jr. Blue Hens, Genesis Hockey Club, Chester County Cougars

14U: Delco Phantoms, Snider Hockey, Delmarva Raptors, Exton Kings, Quakers, Delaware Jr. Blue Hens, Genesis Hockey Club, Wilkes-Barre Jr. Pens, Campus Wild

The Junior Royal 8U Mites will play their DVHL Placement Tournament from September 6th-8th to determine their division in the 8U DVHL. To stay up to date on all things Jr. Royals, follow Reading Jr. Royals on Instagram and Facebook.

The DVHL offers travel hockey programs for 8U to 18U teams and operates with the goals of promoting, governing, and improving organized hockey in the Delaware Valley area. The RRYHA is excited to introduce the Junior Royals to the league with the goal of growing youth hockey in the Berks County area.

In addition to the DVHL travel teams, the RRYHA Selects program, in-house hockey leagues, summer camps, Learn to Play sessions and skill clinics will continue to be offered.

To learn about RRYHA travel teams, contact Bryce Witman ([email protected]).

-

2024-25 Season Memberships

Royals365 Season Memberships, six-game plans, ten-game plans, and group tickets are available for the 2024-25 season now by visiting the Royals' box office at Santander Arena or by calling 610-898-7825.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from May 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.