Adams Plates Four in 11-5 Loss

STOCKTON, CA. - Nine extra-base hits sent the Modesto Nuts to an 11-5 loss against the Stockton Ports at Banner Island Ballpark on Monday evening.

Ljay Newsome (L, 5-3) could not contain the Ports' (19-30) offense. The Nuts' (22-29) starter was touched up for two runs in the second. It was the five-run third inning that opened things up. After a strikeout to start the frame, the Ports rattled off four straight doubles before Robert Mullen capped the inning with a two-run homer.

Newsome lasted just 2.2 innings, a season-low. The righty surrendered a season-high nine hits on a season-high seven runs.

Johnny Adams was the brightest spot offensively for the Nuts. The shortstop recorded a three-run triple in the seventh and a solo home run in the ninth.

Xavier Altamirano started the game for Stockton and heaved four scoreless innings with two hits and five strikeouts. Jesus Zambrano (W, 1-1) worked the fifth inning allowing just one baserunner.

Nick Thurman threw the ninth inning for the Nuts allowing two baserunners and no runs.

Austin Beck had the best day for the Ports at the plate going 3-for-3 with two walks and three runs scored. He ended a home run shy of the cycle.

The Nuts look to even up their three-game series with the Ports on Tuesday night. First pitch is at 7:10 p.m. Coverage on ModestoNuts.com will start at 7:00 p.m. Listen live online on your phone, tablet or PC.

