JetHawks Fall Short in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. - The JetHawks battled on Memorial Day, but fell in a low-scoring affair, 2-1, to the San Jose Giants at Excite Ballpark. Lancaster loaded the bases in the eighth inning and put a man on second base in the ninth, but could not tie the Giants.

Lancaster (26-23) scored first, as Ramon Marcelino led off the third inning with a home run over the foul pole down the right-field line. The home run was his seventh of the season, but his first since April 25.

That was it for Lancaster's offense on Monday. San Jose (22-26) held the JetHawks to one run on four hits. Jake Wong (1-1) earned his first Cal League victory.

The Giants scored two runs in the fifth inning. Kyle McPherson tied the game with a home run. Randy Norris put San Jose in front with an RBI double later in the inning.

Lucas Gilbreath (2-2) limited the damage to two runs over seven innings, but he took the loss. It was the second start of seven innings for Gilbreath this season, tied for the longest by a JetHawks pitcher in 2019.

Lancaster had chances late, but left four men on base in the last two innings. San Jose walked the bases loaded in the eighth, but Frank Rubio struck out Carlos Herrera to end the threat. Casey Golden doubled with one out in the ninth, but Rubio retired the next two batters to lock down his fifth save.

Monday's game took 2:34, making it the shortest nine-inning game of the season for Lancaster. The JetHawks played their longest game of the year Sunday, beating Rancho in 4:47.

The three-game set in San Jose continues Tuesday evening. Will Gaddis (2-4) starts for Lancaster against lefty John Gavin (2-2). First pitch is 6:30 pm at Excite Ballpark.

