Luis Castro Named Cal League Player of the Week

LANCASTER, Calif. - Lancaster infielder Luis Castro was named California League Player of the Week on Tuesday for the games played from May 20- 26. Castro is the first JetHawk to win a weekly honor in 2019.

In six games, Castro hit .421 (8-for-19) with three home runs, nine RBIs, ten runs scored and seven walks. A lot of the damage came in Lancaster's 11-inning win over Rancho Cucamonga Sunday. He reached base in all seven of his plate appearances, going 4-for-4 with three home runs, six RBIs, four runs scored and three walks.

The last of Castro's three home runs was a three-run shot that tied the game in the bottom of the 11th inning. He became the first Lancaster player to homer three times in a game since Roberto Ramos April 8, 2018.

Through Memorial Day, Castro is tied for the California League lead in home runs. He paces the league with 38 runs batted in, 39 runs scored, a .420 on-base percentage, a .515 slugging percentage, a .935 OPS and 86 total bases.

This is the second weekly honor in the career of Luis Castro. He was named Player of the Week in the Northwest League with Boise last July.

