Adam Jonák Hired as Phantoms Assistant General Manager and Director of Scouting for Europe

YOUNGSTOWN, OH - The Youngstown Phantoms have hired Adam Jonák as their Assistant General Manager and Director of Scouting for its European division. Jonák currently oversees all operations for the Czech Knights, one of the most successful youth programs in the world. Under Jonák's guidance, the Knights have produced numerous players drafted into the National Hockey League and have won prestigious youth tournaments, such as the world-renowned Pee-Wee Quebec tournament, held in Quebec City each February.

"We got to know Adam after our head coach, Ryan Ward, went over to Prague to assist in a summer camp, and it was clear to us that he fit the mold we are looking for in Youngstown," stated Phantoms co-GM Jason Deskins. "He works extremely hard and is passionate about helping players. He sees the game in a very progressive way and that is something we value greatly. Adam is a welcomed addition to the organization, and we look forward to seeing him grow personally and professionally."

Jonák will be responsible for the Phantoms overall scouting and evaluation efforts in Europe and will also be tasked with building and managing the program's European scouting staff. He will report to Phantoms global Assistant General Managers, Jeff Cox and Tim Parkos, who will oversee his efforts and assist with all matters of scouting in the United States and abroad. Jonák will participate in the team's draft and will be relied upon to identify the top talent in Europe and beyond.

"I am thrilled and grateful for the chance to join the Youngstown Phantoms family," Jonák stated. "It's a true honor to be a part of this remarkable organization and to contribute to its ongoing success. I want to thank the entire organization and specifically Jason Deskins, Jeff Cox, and Tim Parkos for trusting in me to be a part of it. I am extremely proud to be a Phantom."

The Phantoms players report back to Youngstown on August 28th when they will step on the ice for their first team practice of the 2024-2025 United States Hockey League season prior to heading to Green Bay to take on the Gamblers September 4th, 5th, and 6th in the preseason. The Phantoms will open their home slate October 18th vs Lincoln at the Covelli Center. Get your season tickets to see these future NHL STARS by calling (330)747-PUCK!

