Hawks Announce September Exhibitions

Waterloo, Iowa - The Waterloo Black Hawks will play five 2024 preseason games - exclusively against Eastern Conference opponents - the team announced Thursday.

The exhibition opener will be at Young Arena on Friday, September 6th against the Madison Capitols at 6 p.m. Waterloo will also meet the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders, Green Bay Gamblers, and Muskegon Lumberjacks. This will be the first time since 2014 that the Hawks have played an entire preseason slate without encountering a Western Conference rival.

Besides the September 6th tilt, Waterloo will also be on home ice against the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders on Tuesday, September 10th. That game will also begin at 6 p.m. Young Arena's doors will open at 5 p.m. for each home game.

Date Opponent Location

Friday, Sept. 6 Madison Capitols Young Arena

Saturday, Sept. 7 Madison Capitols Madison

Tuesday, Sept. 10 Cedar Rapids RoughRiders Young Arena

Thursday, Sept. 12 Green Bay Gamblers Green Bay

Friday, Sept. 13 Muskegon Lumberjacks Green Bay

During the upcoming 2024/25 regular season, Waterloo will play two games apiece against Madison, Green Bay, and Muskegon. Cedar Rapids is a more prolific opponent, representing eight contests within the Hawks' 62-game official slate.

Tickets for the September 6th and September 10th home exhibitions will be $10 each. Seats for Black Hawks preseason games at Young Arena are included in season ticket packages at no additional cost.

Fans can order preseason or regular season single-game tickets beginning on Tuesday, August 20th at noon. Orders can be placed via tickets.waterlooblackhawks.com or by calling the Domino's Black Hawks Box Office at (319) 291-7680.

