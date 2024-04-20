Acosta Transferred to Biloxi

April 20, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Carolina Mudcats News Release







ZEBULON, NC - The Milwaukee Brewers recently announced a roster transaction affecting the Carolina Mudcats active roster. The announced move is the transfer of INF Jose Acosta to Double-A Biloxi from Carolina.

The Carolina Mudcats roster is currently at 29 active players.

In summary:

4/20: INF Jose Acosta transferred to Biloxi (AA) from Carolina

The Carolina Mudcats are the officially licensed Carolina League, Class-A, affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers. First established in 1991, the Mudcats have provided affordable family fun for over 30 years at Five County Stadium in Zebulon, N.C.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from April 20, 2024

Acosta Transferred to Biloxi - Carolina Mudcats

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.