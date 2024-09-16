Aces Sign Queen Egbo for Remainder of 2024 Season

September 16, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Las Vegas Aces News Release







LAS VEGAS - The back-to-back World Champion Las Vegas Aces announced today that they have signed third-year pro Queen Egbo to a contract for the remainder of the season. Las Vegas first signed Egbo on September 2. She saw her first action as a member of the Aces on Sept. 8 at New York.

Egbo was originally drafted by the Indiana Fever with the 10th overall pick in the 2022 WNBA Draft. As a rookie, she averaged 7.2 points and 6.3 rebounds while blocking 1.2 shots per game, and was named to the WNBA All-Rookie Team.

Midway through the 2023 season, the Fever traded Egbo to the Washington Mystics in exchange for Amanda Zahui B. Between the two teams, she averaged 4. 8 points and 4.3 rebounds over 37 games while connecting on 50.0 percent of her field goal attempts.

The Mystics dealt Egbo to the Connecticut Sun on May 7, 2024, in exchange for Bernadett Hatar and a second-round pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft. The Sun waived her on June 5, and Egbo signed a hardship contract with the Los Angeles Sparks on June 22. Los Angeles waived her one week later.

Egbo is averaging 5.5 points and 4.6 rebounds for her career.

The Houston, Texas, native played collegiately at Baylor where she averaged 9.5 points and 7.0 rebounds during her four-year career, helping the Bears to the 2019 NCAA Championship.

The Aces have 2 games remaining on their regular season schedule beginning with a Tuesday, Sept.17, road game in Seattle. Tip is slated for 7:00 pm PT and the game is being broadcast locally on the Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network.

• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...





Women's National Basketball Association Stories from September 16, 2024

Aces Sign Queen Egbo for Remainder of 2024 Season - Las Vegas Aces

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.