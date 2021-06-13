Aces Bats Explode, Wins 15-7 at Las Vegas

SUMMERLIN, Nev. - The Reno Aces offense came alive today, topping the Las Vegas Aviators 15-7. The offensive explosion was led by catcher Daulton Varsho, who fell a triple short of the cycle and finished with four RBIs.

Reno got on the board first, with a two-out RBI single by Daulton Varsho in the third inning. The single scored Holaday, and gave Varsho his 13th RBI in 15 games with Reno.

Vegas would answer in the bottom of the fourth, putting up four runs via a grand slam to make it a 4-1 Aviators lead. The lead would end up being short lived, with Reno answering right back in the top of the fifth.

The inning got started with Matt Lipka reaching on an error, and stealing second to put a runner in scoring position with no outs. Lipka would come around to score on a sacrifice fly by Andrew Young. Varsho would again drive in a run, this time doubling to score Juniel Querecuto. RBI singles by Drew Ellis and Henry Ramos would make it a four run-inning, and give the Aces a 5-4 lead.

The Aces bats weren't done however, adding three more runs in the top of the seventh to make it 8-4. The first run would come off of another RBI single by Ramos, before Lipka tripled to score Lopes and Ramos.

The Aviators would pick up two more runs in the bottom of the seventh, cutting the lead to two runs at 8-6.

Reno would answer in a big way hanging seven runs in the top of the eighth to make it a 15-6 game. The scoring started at the hands of Varsho again. The catcher crushed a ball to right field for his fifth home run of the season, scoring Andrew Young and making it a 10-6 ballgame.

Ramos would then double in a pair of runs, giving him four RBIs on the day and making it a 12-6 game. Bryan Holaday would drive in Christian Lopes to make it 13-6, before Juniel Querecuto doubled to score two and make it 15-6.

The six-game series in southern Nevada continues tomorrow, with the Aces and Aviators starting at 7:05 p.m. PT. The game can be heard on KPLY 630 AM locally, or on RenoAces.com with Zack Bayrouty on the call.

