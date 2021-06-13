Skeeters Suffer Second Straight Come-From-Behind Loss

June 13, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Sugar Land Skeeters News Release







(SUGAR LAND, Texas) - The Sugar Land Skeeters suffered their second straight come-from-behind loss against the Round Rock Express, losing 8-6 Sunday night at Constellation Field.

Round Rock produced a five-run seventh inning to chase a 3-2 deficit and fuel its win. The Skeeters chipped away with two runs in the eighth inning and one in the ninth. An RBI double from Jake Meyers and RBI single from Abraham Toro brought the Skeeters to within two runs. Miguelangel Sierra added an RBI single in the ninth, but the Skeeters ended the game with the tying run at the plate

Round Rock tallied the first run of the night in the first inning before the Skeeters fired back with two runs in the second inning. CJ Hinojosa and Alex De Goti each provided RBI singles.

De Goti put the Skeeters back up in the sixth inning with his second RBI single of the evening after the Express tied the game in the fourth.

Carson LaRue was handed the loss, allowing six runs on seven hits through four innings of relief. Ryan Hartman got the start and had eight strikeouts over five innings, allowing two runs on six hits. Round Rock right-hander Jharel Cotton tossed a scoreless inning of relief and won his third decision of the year. Ryder Ryan collected his second save of the season.

The Skeeters and Express open the week with the fifth game of their six-game set. Right-hander Peter Solomon will face Express left-hander Wes Benjamin.

Single-game Skeeters tickets are on sale through the month of June. People can visit sugarlandskeeters.com/tickets to purchase their tickets today.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A West League message board...





Triple-A West League Stories from June 13, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.