Chihuahuas Bat around in Fourth to Top Dodgers

June 13, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - El Paso Chihuahuas News Release







The El Paso Chihuahuas scored six runs in a 10-batter fourth inning Sunday and beat the Oklahoma City Dodgers 9-6. The Chihuahuas have won two in a row and four of their last six games.

Luis Campusano reached base four times Sunday, going 3-for-4 with a double and a walk. It was Campusano's second three-hit game in his last four games. Gosuke Katoh reached base three times and moved his hitting streak to eight games. El Paso starter Jerry Keel struck out six batters Sunday and has 18 Ks in 12.1 innings against the Dodgers this season.

The Chihuahuas made an error Sunday, which ended a streak of five consecutive errorless games. El Paso's 18 errors are the fewest in Triple-A West. The Chihuahuas are now 3-0 in day games this season.

Box Score: Chihuahuas vs. Dodgers Live | 06/13/21 (milb.com)

Team Records: El Paso (15-18), Oklahoma City (15-19)

Next Game: Monday at 6:05 p.m. Mountain Time from Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. El Paso LHP Daniel Camarena (2-2, 3.18) vs. Oklahoma City RHP Markus Solbach (0-1, 11.81). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

