#Aces A'ja Wilson Is HER.: Queens of the Court, Presented by AT&T

September 24, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Las Vegas Aces







On this week's episode of Queens of the Court, a #WNBA Podcast presented by AT&T, Sheryl Swoopes and Jordan Robinson discuss the success A'ja Wilson has had this season, how difficult having a 1,000-point season is, why the public doesn't appreciate Wilson's accomplishments enough, and more! Subscribe here: https://link.chtbl.com/Queens_YT

