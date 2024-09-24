#Aces A'ja Wilson Is HER.: Queens of the Court, Presented by AT&T
September 24, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Las Vegas Aces YouTube Video
On this week's episode of Queens of the Court, a #WNBA Podcast presented by AT&T, Sheryl Swoopes and Jordan Robinson discuss the success A'ja Wilson has had this season, how difficult having a 1,000-point season is, why the public doesn't appreciate Wilson's accomplishments enough, and more! Subscribe here: https://link.chtbl.com/Queens_YT
Check out the Las Vegas Aces Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from September 24, 2024
- Last Week around the Leagues - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Las Vegas Aces Stories
- Aces Can Close out Storm, Advance to Semifinals with Win Tuesday
- Strong 4th Quarter Defense Propels Aces Past Storm 78-67 in Playoff Opener
- Seattle First up as 8 Wins Stand Between Aces and 3-Peat
- A'ja Wilson Earns 12th Career Kia WNBA Western Conference Player of the Month Award
- Becky Hammon Earns WNBA Coach of the Month Award