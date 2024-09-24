Los Angeles Sparks and Head Coach Curt Miller Mutually Agree to Part Ways

September 24, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Los Angeles Sparks News Release







LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles Sparks announced today that they have mutually agreed to part ways with Head Coach Curt Miller. The Sparks will begin their search for a new head coach immediately.

On behalf of our ownership group and franchise, I would like to thank Coach Miller for his passion and commitment to the Sparks organization these past two seasons, Governor and Managing Partner Eric Holoman said. We wish him well moving forward.

In 2023, under Miller's leadership in Los Angeles, Nneka Ogwumike was named an All-Star and All-WNBA Second Team member, and Jordin Canada made the All-Defensive First Team. Miller also reached 150 regular season wins that season, becoming the fifth-fastest coach in league history to reach the milestone.

In 2024, Dearica Hamby was named a WNBA All-Star and the Associated Press Most Improved Player. In addition, Sparks rookie Rickea Jackson was named to the AP All-Rookie Team.

As a team, the Sparks finished 25-55 in Miller's two seasons in LA and did not qualify for the playoffs during his tenure. For his career as a WNBA head coach (2016-2024), Miller holds a regular-season record of 165-141, the 11th-most regular-season wins in WNBA history.

"I want to thank the entire Sparks organization for the opportunity to lead and help rebuild the franchise, said Curt Miller. I am proud of the culture created in our locker room and strongly believe the roots have been established for a bright future. The team is now positioned for success, and I wish the players the best heading into the 2025 season."

• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...





Women's National Basketball Association Stories from September 24, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.