Aberdeen IronBirds Kick off with New Merchandise and Flex Packs Available for the 2022 Season.

January 3, 2022 - High-A East League (High-A East) - Aberdeen IronBirds News Release







There are 99 days between IronBirds fans and Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium having a much anticipated reunion for the beginning of the IronBirds 20th season. As April 12th approaches, fans in the meantime can prepare for the historic season with new merchandise and begin purchasing Flex Plans for the 2022 season.

In November of 2021, The IronBirds announced their new branding, look and uniforms for the upcoming campaign and new gear is steadily coming available for purchase. While Flex Packs have just recently become available. Do not delay as the Flex Packs are first come, first serve and you will not want to miss out on this one-of-a-kind season. We cannot wait to see you in 99 days!

For any further questions, give us a call at (410) 297-9292

• Discuss this story on the High-A East League message board...





High-A East League Stories from January 3, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.